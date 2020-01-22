Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to announce $150,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $730,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.35 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $45.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10,450.00%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 376.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 970,503 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 25.9% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,065,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,066,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

