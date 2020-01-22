Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) to post sales of $18.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.55 million. Recro Pharma reported sales of $17.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full year sales of $99.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.10 million to $100.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $116.02 million, with estimates ranging from $115.14 million to $116.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REPH. BidaskClub cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Recro Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $3,455,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,096,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Recro Pharma by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 167,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $375.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.34.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

