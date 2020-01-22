Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Regional Management reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.78 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regional Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:RM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 43,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,747. The company has a market capitalization of $319.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86.

In other Regional Management news, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $109,711.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,168.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $142,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Regional Management by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

