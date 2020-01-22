Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to announce $217.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.71 million and the highest is $218.81 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $216.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $861.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $858.28 million to $864.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $850.70 million, with estimates ranging from $832.36 million to $861.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Shares of SLG opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $93.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

