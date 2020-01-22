Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.67 Billion

Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will post sales of $64.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $67.44 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $60.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $263.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.70 billion to $268.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $284.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $281.49 billion to $293.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $300.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.70. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

