Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.25. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Compass Point set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.81.

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $27.46.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 208.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 31.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 39.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.