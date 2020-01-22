Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. Vocera Communications reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $230,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 312.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCRA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. 202,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,703. The stock has a market cap of $679.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.29. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

