Zacks: Analysts Expect Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.58). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

