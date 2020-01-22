Zacks: Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.53. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In related news, VP Brian A. Larson sold 32,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $925,940.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,533.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $526,884.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,007.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,311 shares of company stock worth $3,002,217 in the last 90 days. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after acquiring an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after acquiring an additional 130,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. 28,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,235. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.14. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

