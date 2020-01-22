Zacks: Analysts Expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings. Denbury Resources posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Shares of Denbury Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,412,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $536.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.55. Denbury Resources has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 15.7% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 372,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

