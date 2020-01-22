Zacks: Analysts Expect Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. Diana Shipping also reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $50.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million.

DSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 19.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,067,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 152.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 61,275 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSX stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $274.49 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

