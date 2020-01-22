Zacks: Analysts Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report $128.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $129.30 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $96.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $474.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.60 million to $486.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $551.10 million, with estimates ranging from $546.40 million to $555.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $117.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.45 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 101,359 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALL opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $339.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

