Zacks: Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $569.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post sales of $569.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $593.98 million. Incyte posted sales of $468.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.96.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,327,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,318.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $676,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3,415.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,784 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,418,000 after purchasing an additional 209,772 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 930,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 485,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02. Incyte has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83.

Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

