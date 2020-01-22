Zacks: Analysts Expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. ITT posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $412,482.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,197 shares of company stock valued at $920,969. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $134,658,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of ITT by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 363,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,000 after purchasing an additional 241,422 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,980,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,551,000 after buying an additional 86,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ITT by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 73,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,632. ITT has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51.

ITT announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

