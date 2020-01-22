Zacks: Analysts Expect Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

MWK stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,236. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Mohawk Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the second quarter worth about $2,825,000.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

