Zacks: Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.07.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $108.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

