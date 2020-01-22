Zacks: Analysts Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.69). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($1.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCKT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

RCKT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. 290,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.84.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 225,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

