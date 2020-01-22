Zacks: Analysts Expect ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.94. ServiceNow reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.64.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after acquiring an additional 839,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,017,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 448,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.73. 1,081,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,168. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.29. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $182.46 and a twelve month high of $315.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,743.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

