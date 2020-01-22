Zacks: Analysts Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Announce -$1.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) to post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.23). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($61.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.09) to ($14.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34).

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 647,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,540. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.