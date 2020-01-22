Zacks: Analysts Expect Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) will post sales of $72.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.65 million. Varonis Systems posted sales of $87.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full-year sales of $253.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.40 million to $254.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $282.14 million, with estimates ranging from $258.20 million to $323.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Varonis Systems.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.47% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,083,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,064,000 after purchasing an additional 96,533 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRNS opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 0.92. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

