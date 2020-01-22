Zacks: Analysts Set $14.00 Price Target for PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL)

PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PARINGA RESOURC/S an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PNRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

PARINGA RESOURC/S stock remained flat at $$1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $13.20 million and a PE ratio of -48.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PARINGA RESOURC/S Company Profile

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

