Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $74.66. 5,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,319. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $74.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amdocs by 20.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Amdocs by 9.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Amdocs by 7.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Amdocs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

