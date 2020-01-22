Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) to post $172.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Balchem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.50 million. Balchem reported sales of $163.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Balchem will report full-year sales of $649.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $642.70 million to $656.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $757.35 million, with estimates ranging from $678.70 million to $836.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Balchem.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on BCPC. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.73. Balchem has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $109.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,110,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Balchem by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Balchem by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Balchem by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.