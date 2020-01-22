Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to announce $179.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.85 million. GasLog reported sales of $188.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year sales of $648.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $641.01 million to $664.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $765.26 million, with estimates ranging from $749.95 million to $773.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. GasLog’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. GasLog has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $721.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GasLog by 4.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in GasLog by 9.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in GasLog by 6.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 38,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in GasLog by 37.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 292,484 shares in the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

