Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $709.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report sales of $709.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $708.61 million and the highest is $710.00 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $697.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $755.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on HA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,749,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,269,000 after buying an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $5,304,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

