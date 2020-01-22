Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.45 Million

Analysts expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to post sales of $295.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.50 million to $299.40 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $340.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $190.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.12. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72.

In other ICU Medical news, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,658,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,966.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1,389.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.