Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 143.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $92,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720 in the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

KALV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 121,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,026. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $331.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.