Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $772.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to post $772.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $758.00 million and the highest is $783.90 million. Middleby reported sales of $756.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wellington Shields lowered Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

Shares of MIDD opened at $112.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Middleby has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $142.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average of $117.43.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,147.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Middleby by 2.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Middleby by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the second quarter valued at $104,031,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Middleby by 25.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.