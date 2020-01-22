Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.45 Million

Analysts expect that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post $12.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. OptiNose reported sales of $3.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 312.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $35.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.95 million to $36.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $90.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the third quarter worth approximately $4,725,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the third quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 263,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 18.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 160,664 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 143.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $356.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.81.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.