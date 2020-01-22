Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. Proto Labs reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. William Blair downgraded Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

PRLB traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $109.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average is $100.63. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $88.75 and a 1 year high of $130.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 113,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53,515 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,039,000 after acquiring an additional 92,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

