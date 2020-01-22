Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) to post $5.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.05 million. Revance Therapeutics posted sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 991.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $5.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.25 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Revance Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on RVNC. Wells Fargo & Co raised Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 86.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 217.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $179,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

