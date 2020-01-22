Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $9.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Rentals.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,492,480.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,035 shares of company stock worth $7,149,241. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 38,658.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,631,000 after purchasing an additional 929,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,316,000 after purchasing an additional 89,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 379.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,885,000 after purchasing an additional 266,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 22.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average of $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

