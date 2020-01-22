Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Veritiv had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Veritiv’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Veritiv stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.54. 94,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $258.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.58. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,940,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

