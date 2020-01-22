Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AINV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of AINV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. 7,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,295. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 141.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

