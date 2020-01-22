Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. BlackRock TCP Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on TCPC. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6,339.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,548,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 86,616 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 31,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,699. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $831.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

