Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Brinker International reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on EAT. MKM Partners began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,421,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after buying an additional 535,748 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EAT opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $49.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

