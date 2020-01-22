Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to post $137.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $534.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.00 million to $534.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $660.85 million, with estimates ranging from $654.85 million to $672.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $470,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DT stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

