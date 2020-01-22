Zacks: Brokerages Expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to Post $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. Emcor Group posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on EME. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

NYSE EME opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,533,159.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

