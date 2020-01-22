Zacks: Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Post $0.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.35. Employers posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. Employers had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the second quarter valued at about $18,414,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Employers by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,327,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,625,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.71.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

