Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.83. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,499,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

