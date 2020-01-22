Zacks: Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will report $94.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.77 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit reported sales of $86.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $366.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.99 million to $371.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $375.88 million, with estimates ranging from $363.21 million to $389.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GasLog Partners LP Unit.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $96.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of GLOP opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $757.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,281,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.