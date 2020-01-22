Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $501.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce sales of $501.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $506.00 million. Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $584.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

