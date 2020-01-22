Zacks: Brokerages Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report sales of $59.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $60.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $208.22 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,900,000 after acquiring an additional 929,980 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,387,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,964,000 after acquiring an additional 82,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,790,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.61 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

