Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Navios Maritime Acquisition’s earnings. Navios Maritime Acquisition posted earnings of ($1.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.15). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:NNA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

