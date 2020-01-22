Zacks: Brokerages Expect WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WillScot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.07. WillScot posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WillScot by 87.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WillScot by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WillScot by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 57,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,253,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in WillScot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $19.16.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

