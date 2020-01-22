Zacks: Brokerages Set $13.50 Target Price for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $13.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 117 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BRG opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $272.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.35. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 190.80, a quick ratio of 190.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

