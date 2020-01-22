Zacks: Brokerages Set $43.50 Price Target for XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $43.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XP an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XP stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

NYSE:XP traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.48. 2,504,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,950. XP has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $43.52.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

