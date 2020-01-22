Zacks: Brokerages Set $69.00 Target Price for Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC)

Shares of Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $69.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank First National an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BFC stock traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $66.99. 4,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62. Bank First National has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $76.90.

In other news, Director Michael G. Ansay sold 4,659 shares of Bank First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $313,317.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the second quarter valued at about $18,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

