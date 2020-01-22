Zacks: Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Cango’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $8.80 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cango an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cango alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE CANG traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.