Zacks: Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Concord Medical Services an industry rank of 23 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of CCM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

